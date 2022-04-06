Austin Animal Center is featuring Tarzan, a handsome 2-year-old pup that is ready to find his forever home!

Stephanie McCutcheon with AAC says, “Tarzan is a cutie patootie! This dog is super sweet and so curious. Unfortunately, Tarzan ended up at the shelter due to the death of his previous owner. Tarzan has lived with kids and he does like other dogs!

“He has a really goofy personality and his coat is so soft. He loves to do ‘zoomies’ in the play yard and just has a very happy-go-lucky personality. Tarzan is available for adoption, or to foster, if you are not ready for the commitment of adopting.

“We need Austin’s help! AAC is still struggling with medium and large dog space and we are over capacity: 117% at last check. We really need Austinites to come adopt or foster. We are open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.“

Visit Austin Animal Center’s website for more information.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.