Full of personality, Tillie is a sweet girl who will be a great addition to your family.

She is a perfect combination of both playful and chill. She knows basic commands, is house-trained and crate-trained, and is a fast learner. As a medium-energy dog, Tillie enjoys walks, playing outside, and hanging out by your side as much as possible.

Tillie loves a good belly rub, a snuggle and chilling out, and also enjoys catching a frisbee or playing with squeaky toys. She loves car rides and is great on leash. She gets along well with other dogs and currently lives with 2 canine friends.

As a shepherd mix, Tillie is really smart and will do best in a home with an experienced dog person. An ideal home would include a yard to run around and someone who works from home or who is home often. She loves to chase squirrels and we’re not sure about cats so we’d want to cat test before pairing her with a family cat.

If you are interested in meeting Tillie, please fill out an application. You may just find your new best friend!

Age:5 years old

Looks Like:German Shepherd mix

Gender:Female

Available for Adoption NOW

Cats:Unknown

Good with Kids Good with all Children

Est. Adult Weight:70 lbs

