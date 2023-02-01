Say hello to Superdawg, who has the superpowers of resilience.

Superdawg was recently rescued by staff members of the Southeast Branch of the Austin Public Library. He was scared and suffering from deep lacerations on his face but clearly a sweetie. Team members ensured he was taken care of, watered, and safe while awaiting pickup from Animal Control.

He has now been at Austin Animal Center for over a month, his wounds are healing, and he is a super happy guy looking for a soft, cozy place to live his life getting spoiled! Superdawg recently went to a volunteer’s apartment for a sleepover and he did awesome! He got a bath, played with toys and snoozed away on the couch.

This cutie was named after Chicago’s Superdawg restaurant and city staple. When Austin Animal Center found them in the condition he was, it made them think of Chicago’s strong and resilient nature.

If you are looking to give a dog a second chance at life, Superdawg will be your best buddy! Come meet him at AAC to adopt or foster, any day of the week from 11am-7pm.

Austin Animal Center is closed today due to weather. But they had a staff sleepover at the shelter and have staff & volunteers taking care of all the animals at the shelter.

