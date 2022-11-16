This week, named perfectly for the holidays, meet Sugar Plum From Austin Pets Alive!

This mature girl is ready for a new home! Just give her a yard and a spot on the couch and she is a happy camper.

“Sugar Plum really is a sweet baby. She’s a very easy girl,” according to her previous caretaker.

If you work full time, no worries. Sugar Plum does well left alone for extended periods of time.

She loves having a yard and a way she can get to it by herself to look around for mice and squirrels.

Sugar Plum is super quiet and easygoing as she is 12 years old.

Sugar Plum’s owner became ill and was unable to take care of her any longer, otherwise Sugar Plum wouldn’t be available to join your home. This boxer mix needs a new home and she would make a wonderful companion to any number of loving family.

Come meet this sweet girl today at Austin Pets Alive!

