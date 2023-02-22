This week, meet Sabrina, the “teenage dog witch” from Austin Dog Rescue. Her magic powers include finding long lost toys in the yard, the ability to make anything a game, and magically appearing when food is near.

New things scare her at first but she catches on quick. For this reason, Sabrina will do best in a home with older kids who will understand her nervous barking. Not to worry, because once she realizes she is safe, she’ll be your BFF.

Sabrina’s foster mom thinks she would be best in a home with a dog playmate. She has some energy to burn and she LOVES to play. You’ll find her running around with her foster sister.

Come meet Sabrina today at Austin Dog Rescue!

