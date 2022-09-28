This week, meet the adorable German Shephard Puppy named Nova from Austin Dog Rescue. This name means new star, and this girl shines bright. Apparently, she is the sweetest pup and wants nothing more than to hang with her people.

Her ideal home would include lots of time with her family, another playful pup in the house to be her bestie, and fun outings and adventures. According to her foster, Nova is a very smart girl and learns quickly. She is almost potty trained and crate trained, and she knows sit when presented with yummy treats.

If you don’t have experience owning a German shepherd, Nova would be a good start. She listens well and is a people pleaser. Nova is also good with kids but would do best with older children since she is still a learning puppy.

Nova’s Foster Family describes her as a medium-energy dog. She loves to play with her dog buddies, but also enjoys a good chill session with the fam.

Nova will be the star of your house, if you want a running buddy who doesn’t mind a day off and loves to do everything you do, she’s your girl.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at any of their 3 locations on South Lamar, Riverside or Circle C. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com

