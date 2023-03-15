This week we have a duo from Austin Pets Alive!

Name(s) of Cat: Morticia and Doc Hudson (they are a bonded pair!)

Age(s): Morticia is 14 and Doc Hudson is 13 years old

Bio for Morticia

Bio for Doc Hudson

Location: both are in the main cattery

Personality: Both kitties are very chill, but friendly. They are a little shut down being here at the shelter, and Doc doesn’t have much of an appetite. (Morticia will eat his meal for him!)

Medical Information: Doc Hudson is diabetic. Morticia is not, but they like to be together.

