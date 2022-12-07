Meet HANDSOME Montie from Austin Animal Center!

Montie is a shy guy but can warm up with some cream cheese and trust! He has this delicate, sweet soul that just needs to take things slow at first.

Montie is only 1 year old & a petite 45 pounds. He does have the potential to live with a cat with slow, proper introductions. Montie has been to an off-site adoption event where he met many people and kiddos, he did great!

SHELTER HAPPENINGS:

This Saturday 12/10 come to AAC and get your picture taken with SANTA with your dog! From noon-2 pm. Please make sure your dog is on a leash and comfortable in a public space. Safety first!

We will also have crafts to do in the lobby to help decorate the shelter and kennels! Come on down to AAC to get your craft on to help the shelter get in the holiday spirit! That will be 12-4pm this Saturday as well.

-Adoption fees are $31 for the month of December.

-Adoption fees are waived for pop-up crated dogs, seniors (animals over 7 years old) and Cactus Cats!

We are still overcrowded with medium/large dogs and if you are not ready for the commitment of adoption, please consider fostering!

