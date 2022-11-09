This week, meet 2-year-old Minnie who loves nothing more in the world than belly rubs. This sweet girl loves people and wants all of your attention, that’s why she needs to be in a single dog house. She’s goofy, playful, cuddly, and everything you could ask for in a furry friend. Visit her at Texas Humane Heroes’ Leander Adoption Center.

What’s better than friends, food, and fun? Join Texas Humane Heroes for their 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off which will have all of these things and more!

You can buy your tickets at http://bit.ly/ChiliCookoff22. Bring the whole family (including the dogs) on November 12th for an afternoon filled with chili and drinks.

