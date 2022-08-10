Texas Humane Heroes is featuring 2-year-old Zahara, whose favorite things in the world are her stuffed animals and going swimming.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing Zahara in her kiddie pool, you’ll see the sheer joy of her splashing around. When she isn’t in the water, she’s carrying one of her beloved stuffed animals around. She will gladly take them on walks with her or curl up close to them.

She gets along with dogs, kids, and cats! You couldn’t ask for a sweeter dog. Visit Zahara at Texas Humane Heroes Leander Adoption Center!

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

