Austin Pets Alive! is featuring a superstar: “Vin Diesel,” whom volunteers call “a total goofball” for Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet’s “Pet of the Week” segment.

Jenn Loughnane has been fostering Vin, and she says he’s an awesome cuddle buddy! He’s a 4-year-old American Staffordshire and Terrier mix, and he weighs about 60 pounds.

APA! says, “Vin loves to play tug, play with toys, do brain games, sniff work, and even do obedience training! After some breakfast and a good walk, he is ready to relax on the sofa, snooze in his crate, or snuggle up next to your feet while you work.

“Vin is learning how to dog on sleepovers with his confident lady pals, and he’s spent many hours with our best socials at the shelter. Vin has a very puppyish exuberance in a big handsome adult body.

“This handsome boy is house-trained, so can be left alone while you are away. A yard would be nice, so he can exercise his front paws, which suffered minor nerve damage when he was younger. His paws don’t bother him at all, but do give him his unique strut!”

Suzie Chase with APA! says, “Join APA! for the kick-off of our Dog (Sun)Daze with a fundraiser benefiting Austin Pets Alive on Sunday, April 3rd from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.! Bring your pups to The Pitch on Sunday morning for free puppuccinos, swag and treats while supplies last. Plus, proceeds from every Tito’s drink will be donated to Austin Pets Alive! APA! will be on site with adoptable pups! Take a photo in our Tito’s Dog Kissing Booth, plus, enjoy free drink samples and chat with Magic Style Grooming and Kiser Natural Pet Arboretum. Free nail trimmings for anyone who adopts a dog and free PUPcakes from Sprinkles!”

Suzie also mentioned that APA! needs crates right now. “If you have a new or used plastic kennel, we can use it for an upcoming transport! Just drop the crate off in front of the Clinic at Austin Pets Alive!’s headquarters.”

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating to Austin Pets Alive! at AustinPetsAlive.org.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.