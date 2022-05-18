Austin Pets Alive! is featuring “Unicorn Sparkle, whom volunteers call “adorable, sweet and calm” for Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet’s “Pet of the Week” segment.

APA! says, “Magical, mystical Unicorn Sparkle is as rare as her name suggests! She loves making biscuits and getting cheek scratches from visitors! Once she is familiar with the people and her environment, she really shines!

“Unicorn Sparkle loves to watch Cat TV. She is also known to climb up to the top of the cat bed and the scratching post just to observe the goings-on of the household. You won’t typically see her playing with wand toys or feather toys but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to have a good time!

“While she enjoys her me time, she coexists very peacefully with the other cats in the household! Sometimes you can even catch her hiding under the cat bed with her roomies – it’s very close quarters under there, and she doesn’t mind at all! She has also had positive experiences with cat-savvy kids.

“Unicorn Sparkle is just waiting for a loving home where she can really open up and show her full personality. Help this sweet little lady bloom and adopt her soon!

“Unicorn Sparkle has tested positive for Feline Leukemia. FeLV is not a type of cancer. It’s a virus that causes a weaker immune system and often a shorter life-span. For the most part, ‘FeLVies’ are just like any other cat. APA! waives the adoption fees of these cats, and provides FeLV-related treatment and support post-adoption. Unicorn Sparkle can only live with other FeLV+ cats, but dogs and other animals are just fine! Any questions? We’d love to talk with you about FeLV care.

“All APA! cats are fully vetted, spayed or neutered, and have updated vaccines and a microchip. Lifetime support is offered by our Cat Behavior Team.

“For further information or to meet Unicorn Sparkle, please email adopt@austinpetsalive.org.”

APA! would also live to make a mention for Mr. M, a kitty who loves people (but struggles with other cats) and needs a good home that would free up some space at the shelter.

Austin Pets Alive! is asking potential fosters for kittens to think about visiting the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. The kitten kennels at WCRAS are full and they are looking for emergency fosters for their bottle babies.

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating to Austin Pets Alive! at AustinPetsAlive.org.

