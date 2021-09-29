Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Toberlone

Austin Pets Alive! Celebrates 10 Years of No Kill in Austin

This week, Austin Pets Alive! is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Austin becoming the largest No Kill city in the U.S. With humble beginnings as a grassroots volunteer movement, APA! has developed a unique set of programs aimed at creating a safety net for the most vulnerable populations of animals found in shelters. Because of these highly targeted and successful programs, APA! has saved the lives of nearly 100,000 pets over the course of a decade.

Toblerone is one such pup who is alive today thanks to the timely medical intervention by APA!’s skilled veterinary staff. This sweet, shy boy came to Austin Animal Center and then the APA! clinic after an assumed animal attack. Immediately upon arrival, Toblerone needed urgent surgery on a massive wound to his right side. Without access to these medical services, Toblerone may not have survived. Now, he is on the road to recovery and ready to find a loving home.

Although this campaign is about celebrating the success stories of people and pets who have been impacted through APA!, the real work doesn’t end here. Now, more than ever, APA! needs the community’s support to keep Austin No Kill for the next ten years and beyond. APA! is requesting Austinites make a donation today to support APA!’s mission and ensure pets like Toblerone has a chance at a long, happy life. A generous board member is matching all donations made to the campaign up to $10,000 from now until Thursday, September 30th.

Austinites are also encouraged to share their personal stories of what “No Kill” means for them and their pets using #nokilldecade on social media.

