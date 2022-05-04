Austin Animal Center is featuring an adorable litter of 5 kitties: Alanis, Arwin, Apollos, Asher and Abbott, all of whom will be sterilized and ready for adoption next Monday, May 9th!

These kittens come in all different colors, and they are two-month-old siblings born to a feral mom.

Chantelle Wallace with AAC says “We need Austin’s help! AAC is still struggling with medium and large dog space and we are over capacity. We really need Austinites to come adopt, foster or volunteer. We are open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. We’ll be closed on Memorial Day, May 30th.”

Visit Austin Animal Center’s website for more information.

