Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Sweet Julia!

Every week we introduce you to a new pet looking for its forever home in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are giving some love to Texas Humane Heroes, and featuring Julia!





Julia is available for Texas Humane Hereo’s foster-to-adopt program! She loves ear scratches and even knows how to sit on command. She’s about 2 years old and still has puppy energy. Julia would do great in a house with teenagers and older children because she likes to play a little rowdy. She’s around 40 lbs and would love a home that goes on adventures. Julia is a little fearful of guys in the house, but with some patience, she will come around.

About Texas Humane Heroes

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. Established in 1979, they support communities throughout the entire state of Texas. They take in dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize. Texas Humane Heroes are 100% funded by donations, grants, and modest fees.

TXHH will be hosting their monthly Leander Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic on February 27th from 8:30-11:30 AM. Plus, they have low-cost spay and neuter clinics every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday in Leander and Wednesdays in Killeen.

Call 512-260-3602 to make an appointment and for more info visit: https://humaneheroes.org/low-cost-clinics/spay-and-neuter-clinics/

SPAYING AND NEUTERING PRICING:

Dog spay $75

Dog neuter $70

Cat spay $60

Cat neuter $50

*Additional fees may apply, if an animal is over 70lbs.

*Proof of current rabies vaccine or purchase of a rabies vaccine is required. Please bring the animals in their own carriers.

Find out more about Julia and other adoptable pets by clicking here: Dogs | Texas Humane Heroes

The pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online.