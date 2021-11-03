Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Sonic From Austin Animal Center

Meet Sonic, this adorable, tennis ball lovin’, couch potato dog has been at Austin Animal Center for almost a year now and it’s crazy that he hasn’t been scooped up yet! He is only 2 years young so that means he has spent half his little life in a kennel.

At the shelter, this goofy little man is a volunteer favorite, but after recently going on an overnight slumber party with one of his favorite volunteers, Austin Animal Center has come up with a list of reasons why Sonic can be described as a delightful houseguest and the next dog you should adopt!

Car rides? Yes, please! Let’s go!

Sonic warmly greeted family members and immediately solicited affection. Belly rubs are his favorite!

House trained? yep, 100% and he’ll even let you know when he needs to go out

After he explored his new digs, he calmly settled in for some much-needed rest and relaxation

Once adjusting to the neighborhood and taking in all the new sniffs, Sonic was able to settle into a nice walking pace

Getting a bath might not be his favorite activity in the world, but he did it!

During downtime, Sonic snuggled up next to his volunteer buddy and crashed for the night

Sonic LOVES his tennis balls! He likes to play fetch, but mostly he just wants to carry one around… kind of like a security blanket

Come to Austin Animal Center any day of the week from 11 am-7 pm to meet Sonic or any of their animals. Austin Animal Center is located at 7201 Levander Loop, Austin, TX 78702. Mark your calendar! On November 20th Austin Animal Center will host free microchip and rabies vaccinations at their clinic.

The center is at capacity with large dog kennel space and desperately needs adopters and fosters! Currently, adoption fees are being waived.

Visit their website for more information.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

