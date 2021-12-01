Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Snoopy, From Austin Animal Center!

Meet Snoopy! Austin Animal Center says that Snoopy is 7 years young, and about 50 pounds.

“He’s extremely loving, and loves to be right up next to his ‘person.’ He’ll pull your heart strings!”

Snoopy ended up at Austin Animal Center after his previous owners made the tough decision to relocate. Snoopy has lived with a group of older children and done really well: he’d love to have a new family to call his own!

Staffers say that Snoopy is a favorite around the shelter. He’s had sleepovers at staffers’ houses and they’ve remarked on his excellent manners! Even if you’re not able to adopt Snoopy, fostering — or just time away — from the shelter will give him a much-needed break.

Austin Animal Center says that Snoopy might need a decompression period, but with slow introductions, he could have a dog buddy about his size in the future.

This Saturday, December 4th, Austin Animal Center is hosting a dog adoption, Happy Howlidaze, on their front lawn from 10 a.m. to noon. Adoption fees are waived and Snoopy will be there! You can learn more about the event on their Facebook page.

Update here: Austin Animal Center has new winter hours for adoption. You can see available animals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. Visit their website for more information.

