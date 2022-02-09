Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Smooches, From Texas Humane Heroes!

Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Smooches!

TXHH says, “One-year-old Smooches is ready to give you all the kisses and show off her sitting skills! She’s a silly girl who is still working on catching treats, but will definitely sit very politely for ya. She loves playing with toys and she even gets along with other puppers! Can you imagine adding this cutie to your life and seeing her goofy side every day?! Visit her at our Leander Adoption Center!”

About Texas Humane Heroes

Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They rescue dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize for space or severe medical conditions.

In Leander and Killeen, Texas Humane Heroes offers affordable spay/neuter clinics and low-cost vaccination clinics to the community, furthering their mission to provide equitable access to vital medical care. Visit their low-cost clinics page to learn more!

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.