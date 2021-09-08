Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Scamp!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Scamp from Texas Humane Heroes.

Scamp has been in Texas Humane Heroes care since January and he is desperately waiting for his perfect home. He is very food motivated, knows how to sit, and loves the water!

Scamp is available for Texas Humane Heroes foster-to-adopt program. This program allows adopters to take home VIP dogs to foster for 30 days and then adopt. Texas Humane Heroes wants to make sure it’s a perfect fit for everyone! You can meet Scamp at their Leander Adoption Center. Visit their website to learn more!

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

