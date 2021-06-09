Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Saphira!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our “Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring Saphira.

Saphira Available For Adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander

Saphira is almost a year old, and is ready for fun with her “furr”-ever family. Her smile will brighten anyone’s bad day and her fur coat is perfect for cuddling. She is a larger dog,

but that just means there’s more of her to love! Saphira is very smart and has already learned “sit”.

She’s available now at Texas Humane Heroes Leander location.

They also have some great events coming up starting with a vaccination clinic on June 12th at their Killeen Adoption Center and one on June 26th at their Leander location. Then on July 3rd they’ve got a Foster Fun Event! There will be food trucks, vendors, agility demos, and of course, dogs available for foster.

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. To learn more visit their website, HumaneHeroes.org.

The following segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.