Texas Humane Heroes is featuring Russell, whom volunteers call “chill as could be” for Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet’s “Pet of the Week” segment.

“He loves to just chill out and relax. While Russell loves long walks, he would be perfect for a family looking for a dog that isn’t overly active. He’s a little camera shy because he’s so down to Earth.

“Russell doesn’t get along with cats and needs some time to warm up to other dogs. He is overall a great dog with a lot of love to give. He’s been in the shelter for a long time now and for no fault of his own. There’s a lot of competition in the shelter so puppies are often picked over this older guy. He would make any family so happy! Adopt this cute dog at the Leander Adoption Center!”

TXHH will be at Petsmart 1890 Ranch and Killeen on Friday 1-4 and Saturday/Sunday 11-3. They will have lots of cutie patooties for adoption. Help clear the shelter by celebrating National Adoption Week!

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating at TexasHumaneHeroes.org

