Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Rotini, From Texas Humane Heroes!

Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Rotini! We’re sharing some love for kitties with Rotini, who is a one-year-old cat that loves to lounge. TXHH says, “Rotini enjoys making her special holiday biscuits and ‘decorating’ the tree. Rotini needs someone to give her a home for the holiday season! Curl up with Rotini next to the fireplace with a cup of egg nog. Visit her at our Leander Adoption Center location.”

Calling all holiday heroes: now is your chance to join in on TXHH’s 11th-annual “Home for the Holidays” program! Daysi Yeates with TXHH says, “This foster program aims to find all the pups at TXHH Leander and Killeen Adoption Centers a temporary foster home from Dec. 23rd-28th! This gives all our pups a warm and loving home for the holidays and helps TXHH staff with a much-needed rest. This foster program also comes at no cost, and you get to meet great friends like 5-year-old Harley the dog! To register, visit HumaneHeroes.org/homefortheholidays.”

About Texas Humane Heroes

Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They rescue dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize for space or severe medical conditions.

In Leander and Killeen, Texas Humane Heroes offers affordable spay/neuter clinics and low-cost vaccination clinics to the community, furthering our mission to provide equitable access to vital medical care. Visit their low-cost clinics page to learn more!

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.