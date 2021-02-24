Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet River!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week.

This week we are giving some love to Austin Dog Rescue and featuring River! River has been with Austin Dog Rescue for a while getting healthy after having a litter of puppies. She looks like a shepherd but has the heart of a lab.

River is great with the dogs in her house and the dog-savvy cat. She loves being around children and going for outings and walks. River is looking for a forever home with a dog friend and playmate.

This goofy pup loves to play with her toys and chew on her bones. And get this, her best friend is a 12 lb chihuahua! They love chasing squirrels and sunbathing in the yard together.



Some things to keep in mind, River has anxiety about storms; however, is comforted with a confident buddy and familiar surroundings. She also requires extra care in her diet.

Her body does not process food correctly, so she needs a couple of supplements to keep and gain weight.

River is available now for adoption. To learn more or, to fill out an application visit Austin Dog Rescue’s website for more details.

Austin Dog Rescue is made up purely of volunteers. Each dog is sheltered within a home in the Austin area. As such, there is no physical shelter to visit the dog at. If you think you may be interested in a particular dog now or in the future, please fill out an application form. People with approved application forms are prioritized over people who haven’t yet applied.

The pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.