This handsome tall drink of water is Rio! His interests include fetch, swimming, fetch, treats, fetch, and gently leaning into your leg for pets. We should also mention that he loves playing fetch and will regularly do leaps and flips in the air trying to catch the ball! And he’s really great at bringing the ball back to you and dropping it. If he thinks you don’t see the ball on the ground, he’ll politely pick it up and set it in your lap.



True to his name, Rio also really LOVES being in the water! Whether you’re hosing him off or taking him for a dip in a pool or creek, he’ll take all the water time he can get. And while he is incredibly energetic when playing with a ball or in the water, when he’s all tuckered out, he’s happy to hang out with his person and snuggle.



Rio’s a big guy, but he is very easy to walk on leash and enjoys going on a quiet walk around the neighborhood, taking in all the sights and smells while staying by your side at a nice pace. He’s also a smart pup who sits politely for treats.



Rio has worked hard to become a wonderful companion, and as a part of APA’s Total Obedience Program you can work with APA staff to continue to build a training relationship with Rio before and after adoption to master all the TOP dog skills together. In addition to his TOP Dog training, Rio is a pro at crate training and is perfectly content to wait patiently for you to come home. While he’s never met a tennis ball he doesn’t like, he can be pretty picky about his canine friends and would do best as an only dog in an adult-only home.



Rio’s a loyal friend who’s easy to please and he’s more than ready to move on to his forever home. Come meet this handsome guy today! Follow Rio on Instagram @riosbigadventure

