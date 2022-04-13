Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Ringo!

TXHH says, “1-year-old Ringo is a shy guy who absolutely loves to play with other dogs. Ringo is overwhelmed by the shelter life, so he is very timid but very sweet. Once he gets used to you he loves the love! He will never turn down a belly scratch or a big smooch. Ringo just needs someone to be patient and loving with him while he adapts. You can visit Ringo at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”

About Texas Humane Heroes

Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They rescue dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize for space or severe medical conditions.

In Leander and Killeen, Texas Humane Heroes offers affordable spay/neuter clinics and low-cost vaccination clinics to the community, furthering their mission to provide equitable access to vital medical care. Visit their low-cost clinics page to learn more!

