Austin Dog Rescue is featuring Reuben for Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet of the Week.

Volunteers with Austin Dog Rescue say that Reuben is a sweet, silly boy who loves to lie in the sun, chase the sprinkler, play tug or chase, snuggle on the couch, get belly rubs, chew on his bone, go for walks and nap. “I love everyone that I meet and I wiggle my whole body real hard to make sure they know how excited I am to be their friend!”

Rueben enjoys playing with other dogs, but he’s a rambunctious young fella and sometimes doesn’t know when it’s time to stop. For that reason, he would probably do best as the only dog in the house.

An ideal home for Reuben will be once with patience! He is a very smart boy, but he’s also a little bit stubborn, so boundaries and consistent training are a must. Reuben is fully potty-trained and knows his basic commands (along with a few fun ones).

Rueben’s Profile

Age: 1 year old

Looks Like: Boxer mix

Gender: Male

Available for Adoption: NOW

Cats: No

Good with Kids: Children over 10

Est. Adult Weight: 50 lbs

Austin Dog Rescue needs more volunteers and fosters! Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating at AustinDog.org.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

