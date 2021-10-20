Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Ramona

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Ramona from Austin Pets Alive!

Just in time for tricks and treats, Ramona is wearing her favorite superhero costume! She is one of the senior dogs at APA and has been in the shelter system for a long time. Ramona’s perfect forever family would include a home with adults – as she likes to be the center of attention.

Ramona is house trained and is ready for that forever home. If you’re interested in adopting Ramona, email Adopt@AustinPetsAlive.org.

