Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Post Doc!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our “Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring Post Doc! Post is a gentle, calm, cautious lap cat who loves her human friends. She can be a little shy because she is deaf, but you will definitely hear her purring when you scratch her furry head!

Post loves getting affection and cozying up to her humans, but is also quite content to snooze the day away in a window or cat tower and she won’t bother you while you work. If you are looking for a gentle and calm soul, “Post” is your companion.

Post prefers low-key human friends. She would do best in a home with no dog or cat interaction, and with someone who is patient. She can live with other animals as long as they respect her space.

If you’re interested in adopting Post, she’s available at Austin Pets Alive. All APA cats are fully vetted, spayed or neutered, and have updated vaccines and a microchip. Lifetime support is offered by their Cat Behavior Team.

The pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BlueBonnetAH.com.

The following segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.