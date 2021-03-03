Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Philip!

Philip spent the last year attending every Austin Animal Center adoption event and making all kinds of new friends along the way! Still, after every event, they’d have to take this sweet guy back to his kennel.

He’s friendly, goofy, and the king of cuddles, but he hasn’t found his forever home! When Philip arrived at the shelter, he was full of love and joy, even with lots of wounds and a split lip. Austin Animal Center does not know what happened in his past, but they’ve learned that Philip wants to be the only dog in the home. Which can be a major barrier to adoption.

Schedule your appointment to fall in love with Philip!

Austin Animal Center is scheduling adoption appointments online! Here’s how it works:

Browse Available Animals on their website to see available shelter pets! Jot down some animal IDs and kennel numbers, so you’ll know where to start on your visit! You can also fill out an Adoption Application ahead of time. This won’t reserve a specific pet, but it will create an adopter profile for you and save you time at the shelter! Visit their scheduler and choose a date from the calendar. Canceled appointments will reappear on the calendar, so check again if a date you like isn’t available when you sign up. If you can’t make your appointment, do your part and cancel ahead of time so that another adopter can take your place! Arrive 5 – 10 minutes before your appointment. We’ll let you know how things work and set you free to check out Austin’s cutest shelter pets! We have adoption counselors available at the shelter to answer questions and process adoptions that same day!

Do you love a pet in foster?

You don’t need an appointment to adopt! Just complete a Visitor Profile and Austin Animal Center will connect you with the foster parent!

