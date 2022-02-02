Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Pfillip, From Austin Animal Center!

Austin Animal Center is featuring Pfillip, a brindle pup that’s looking for a cozy place to call home!

Stephanie McCutcheon with AAC says, “Pfillip is 2 years young and weighs around 55 pounds of pure love. He has been at Austin Animal Center for almost 5 months, it’s this buddy’s time to find his people! He recently went on sleepovers with a volunteer and she was able to provide wonderful home notes on this cutie:

Loves car rides and feeling the breeze in his face.

Really not a fan of baths but tolerated it (he really needed one!)

Super calm & mellow at home, very quickly settles whether he’s in a room, the living room, or on the patio.

Very housetrained, no accidents!

Loves playing in the yard, especially rope toys!

Great walker with a harness, loves to sniff and kick up a grass storm after every potty break.”

Austin Animal Center has winter hours for adoption. You can see available animals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Also, check out their “Shelter Dogs Cuddle Better Front Lawn Adoption Event” on Saturday, February 12 from noon-2 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived! Visit their website for more information.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

