Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Otis!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Otis! When we say ball is life for Otis, we really mean it.

Otis’ favorite activity hands down, is fetch. He’ll play with pretty much whatever you throw for him, then bring it back to you and drop it nicely at your feet. He would benefit from an active adopter that could take him to the park, play catch, and go on hikes or long walks. Otis appears to be a Labrador Retriever Mix, so that makes sense for his ball obsession. Otis is 6 years old is a volunteer favorite. He’s available to adopt from our friends at the Austin Animal Center.

They are open seven days a week, with walk-up appointments now available. Learn more about adopting, fostering, donating and volunteering with Austin Animal Center by visiting their website, AustinAnimalCenter.org.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

