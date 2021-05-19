Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Oso!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week’s pet is “ready to roll” into your home and your heart.

Oso is a 5-year-old dog who came to APA after being shot. Because of this injury, he’s paralyzed in his hind legs. He doesn’t let that get him down, though! He recently got fitted for his own wheels and is doing well getting around in them. Oso is incredibly gentle and sweet, known for his big smile —

especially when he’s in his stroller seeing all the sights. He’s very appreciative of his people taking care of him!

Oso is happy to be a couch potato, but is definitely ready to get back to “normal” dog things. That’s why the wheels are so great for him. With love and care from his foster dad, he’ll be zooming around like nothing ever happened. He’s looking for a forever home that loves him for all that he is. He loves meeting people and has done well with dogs in the past. To learn more about Oso, head to AustinPetsAlive.org.

