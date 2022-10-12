This week meet Nike from Texas Humane Heroes Leander location! This three year old guy is medium sized and just cute as can be.

He’s mixed breed and looks like he may have a little bit of loveable lab in him! Don’t miss out on adopting this guy, he would love to be your best friend!

You know you want to adopt him, so “Just Do It” for Nike.

At Texas Humane Heroes, Volunteers mean the world! Learn more about volunteering and how you can sign up today at HumaneHeroes.org

