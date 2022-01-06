Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Melrose, From Austin Animal Center!

Austin Animal Center is featuring Melrose, in the hopes that their longest-stay dog will touch someone’s heart.

AAC says that Melrose is a 2-year-old 50-pound white pointer. Out of the two years of his short life, he has been at Austin Animal Center for 454 days.

Melrose is looking for an experienced dog owner with a quiet, calm home. Right now, he needs to be the only animal in the home, but he could potentially have a doggie friend in the future once he gets plenty of decompression time. He would thrive in a house with a yard, and he loves to play with squeaky toys and tug-of-war ropes.

He is playfully known as “Mell” to all his volunteer friends, he enjoys affection and greets people with love — and lots of wiggles!

Melly has a dog trainer that comes to AAC and routinely works with him to keep his mind and body healthy!

AAC also says, “We currently have a crisis with large dog space. We will continue to plead with the Austin community that if you have ever wanted to adopt or foster, now is the time! Adoption fees are waived. $0 for your new BFF.”

Austin Animal Center has winter hours for adoption. You can see available animals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. Visit their website for more information.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.