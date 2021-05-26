Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Lumi!

This week we’re featuring Lumi, a shy sweet pup available for adoption through Austin Dog Rescue. Lumi is a 5 month old, female, cattle dog mix.

She’s smart, well mannered and so mellow for a puppy. She’s a little slow to warm up, especially if you have a “Y” chromosome….but if you give her a chance to get to know you, she will be your best friend and constant companion.

Lumi needs a patient, gentle hand and voice to help her continue

to channel that inner bravery and come out of her shell. She is startled by loud noises, but she’s learning they aren’t so scary after all. She also loves to be outside and is working on leash training and is doing vey well with house training. She is great with other dogs and can tolerate children, but would

probably prefer a home that’s less loud and crazy than her human

foster brothers.



Austin Dog Rescue is made up of purely volunteers. There is no physical shelter to visit the dog at so, if you think you may be interested in Lumi or a particular dog in the future, please fill out an application form online. People with approved application forms get priority over people who haven’t yet applied.

