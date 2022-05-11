Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: little Lotus!

Sam Rogers with TXHH says, “3-year-old Lotus is a gentle and sweet soul. She gives the sweetest kisses and looks at you with the most loving eyes. She would be a great dog for a home with kids, as she is very patient. She is a little on the shy side but once you get to know her, her personality really shines. You can visit Lotus at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“We also have a hiring event on May 21st from 9 a.m. to noon. We are hiring Animal Specialists and Veterinarian Technicians. Bring your resume and wear comfortable shoes for a small tour of our facilities.”

Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They rescue dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize for space or severe medical conditions.

In Leander and Killeen, Texas Humane Heroes offers affordable spay/neuter clinics and low-cost vaccination clinics to the community, furthering their mission to provide equitable access to vital medical care. Visit their low-cost clinics page to learn more!

