Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Logan!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are looking for some “bunny” to love and adopt Mr. Logan!

Logan is 7 years old, weighs about 65 pounds, and is very treat-motivated. He knows a couple of tricks in order to score those treats, like sitting on command! He is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes Leander Adoption Center.

About Texas Humane Heroes

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. Texas Humane Heroes offers low-cost spay and neuter clinics every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday in Leander and Wednesdays in Killeen. You can call (512) 260-3602 to make an appointment.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

Sponsored by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.