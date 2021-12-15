Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Kronk (& Mia) From Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is featuring Kronk, whom staffers call “the most adorable puppy!” Kronk is only three months old, and was unfortunately hit by a car. APA! just got him last week, and their clinic staff had to amputate one of his back legs. Kronk is in need of a foster as he recovers.

Austin Pets Alive! also wants the Central Texas community to know that a very special dog named Mia is getting treatment for a severe case of mange. Five-month-old Mia was at the Austin Animal Center last week. They requested APA!’s help to treat this vulnerable pup. Mia’s mange, which is an overgrowth of mites, is what is causing her skin to scab and bleed. Since Mia is just a puppy, her immune system is not as strong as an adult dog, making her more susceptible to this type of infection.

While not contagious, Mia needs medicated baths and prescription medications to treat the mange. Austin Pets Alive! is asking the community to help pets like Mia get the urgent treatment they need. Austin Pets Alive! says all gifts given before December 31st to the non-profit shelter will be doubled, up to $100,000. They say that, with our help, pets like Mia have a chance at a healthy and happy life. Donations can be made here.

