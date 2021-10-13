Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Konan

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Konan from Texas Humane Heroes.

One-year-old Konan is a VIP at their Leander Adoption Center. He is small and mighty! Konan is like the energetic bunny, running around Texas Humane Heroes ‘ play yards. He loves toys and playtime, especially tug of war, hiking, running, and playing in the water. He’d be a perfect addition to your morning runs.

Konan is still a puppy and would do best in a home with older kids since he has so much energy, and as an only dog or with a buddy who has a similar play style. You can visit him at Texas Humane Heroe’s Leander Adoption Center today!

About Texas Humane Heroes

Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen Texas. They rescue dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize for space or severe medical conditions.

In Leander and Killeen, Texas Humane Heroes offers affordable spay/neuter clinics and low-cost vaccination clinics to the community, furthering our mission to provide equitable access to vital medical care. Visit their low-cost clinics page to learn more!

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.