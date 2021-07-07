Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Koji!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring Koji! He is a spunky, silly pup who is eager to please his human friends.

Koji is almost three years old, and has a serious love for tennis balls. He is a shelter favorite and has gone on many outings and overnight stays. Volunteers have noted that his in-house manners are impeccable, and that he is totally house trained…and a complete snuggler.

Koji is really just a big ol’ lap dog. He would prefer being the only dog in your home, but he’s really sociable with kids. If you’re looking for a well-behaved pup, this is your guy.

Austin Animal Center is open seven days a week, with walk-up appointments now available. Learn more about adopting, fostering, donating and volunteering with Austin Animal Center by visiting their website, AustinAnimalCenter.org.

