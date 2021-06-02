Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Kobe!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring Kobe.

Kobe combines all the fun of an athlete, with the sweetness of a teddy bear, to be just about the best dog ever.

The Volunteers at Austin Animal Center have noted that Kobe is one of the fastest runners they have ever seen. He loves any and all toys and loves to explore. He’s an expert at fetch and chase, and even though he can be a little goofy, he is very sweet, solicits love, and seems interested in other dogs.

Kobe is calm and gentle in his kennel, even when he knows he’s about to go for a walk. Slow introductions may be key to meeting new dog friends, but when it comes to people, there’s nothing slow about it. He’s all love to everyone he meets.

Austin Animal Center is open 7 days a week with walk-up appointments now available. They are also beyond capacity for medium and large dogs and are waiving all adoption fees. Learn more about adopting, fostering, donating and volunteering with Austin Animal Center by visiting their website, AustinAnimalCenter.org.

The pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BlueBonnetAH.com.

The following segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.