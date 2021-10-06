Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Kiki

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring sweet Kiki from Austin Animal Center.







Kiki is just four years young and a petite 40 pounds. She is looking for a loving human to give her a second chance at a comfy life. Kiki previously lived outdoors and was a protective mama pup but was also sweet and playful when around people she was comfortable with. Since arriving at the shelter, Austin Animal Center has been taking it slow to get to know Kiki – and that’s just what she’s been looking for! Kiki becomes more and more affectionate as she gets to know you. Once away from the stressful kennels, she is sweet and very easy to walk on a leash. Kiki prefers to keep it chill, and she likes humans who do the same. She would make a great companion in a quiet home. Might you be able to offer this little lady a new leash on life? Come meet Kiki at Austin Animal Center any day of the week from 11 am-7 pm.

Mark your calendar for a fun Saturday on October 23!



On Saturday, October 23rd starting at 10 am, Austin Animal Center is hosting Adoptober Fest! They will have local makers, vendors, and small businesses selling their goods and an “Adopt the Runway” style adoption event where pups will strut their stuff in a Halloween outfit, and have meet & greets afterward with potential adopters. Vendors will be on the lawn until 1 pm. Let’s get shelter dogs into homes & support local businesses!

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

