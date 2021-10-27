Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Karen From Finance!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are meeting, Karen From Finance!

Karen is a cuddly people dog who loves to hang out with her people, curling up in a lap for an afternoon nap. She is a fairly low-energy dog but does enjoy playing with toys and taking walks around the neighborhood.

Karen from Finance is house trained, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. She will do best in a home with no kids or pets. To foster Karen, head to Austin Dog Rescue’s website and put in an application to meet this sweet girl!

Austin Dog Rescue is made up purely of volunteers. Each dog is sheltered within a home in the Austin area. As such, there is no physical shelter to visit the dog at. If you think you may be interested in a particular dog now or in the future, please fill out an application form. People with approved application forms are prioritized over people who haven’t yet applied.

