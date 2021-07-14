Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet J.D.!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring J.D.!

He’s a handsome one-year-old pup who’s looking to add some spice to your life. He would love to show you all of his tricks and steal your heart. J.D. is heart-worm positive and is looking forward to being in a home dedicated to getting him treatment. He’s enjoying the dog days of summer and can’t wait for you to visit him at the Leander location of Texas Humane Heroes.

Texas Humane Heroes is participating in national adoption week, which takes place from July 19th through the 26th. They will be partnering with PetSmart and will have dogs and cats available at four locations around central Texas.

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. To learn more visit their website, HumaneHeroes.org.

The pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BlueBonnetAH.com.

The following segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.