Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Hooper!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Hooper!

He’s a dashing purebred Australian Shepherd who weighs about 55 lbs, but looks much bigger due to his fluffy Aussie coat. He’s a typical Australian Shepherd in that he will play forever without tiring, he barks to let you know he’s hungry, bored, or wants to play fetch. He’s very good on leash, is a social butterfly when it comes to other dogs, and he loves attention from people. He’s a little too excited about cats outside, but may be able to live with a calm indoor cat that is used to dogs.

Austin Dog Rescue is made up of purely volunteers. There is no physical shelter to visit the dog at so, if you think you may be interested in Hooper or a particular dog in the future, please fill out an application form online. People with approved forms get priority over people who haven’t yet applied.

