Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Georgie

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we want to introduce you to a very special dog who’s in search of his forever family! Suzie Chase with Austin Pets Alive joined Rosie to share more about Georgie.

Georgie currently lives in a foster home without other dogs, but he is always interested in other dogs while on his walks. He’ll sniff them and then wants to continue with his walk, so Georgie may be fine in a home with other dogs. He doesn’t live with children, but he lives with cats and does fine with them.

Georgie is working on being left alone in the home. He will whine if left on his own, but his fosters are working on his ability to stay on his own. He is not destructive and does not have any accidents in the home while you are gone. He always waits to go outside.

Georgie had an injured leg, but that doesn’t keep him down. Georgie is on the APA’s surgery list to amputate his left front leg. But don’t let that fool you, Georgie is as active as he can be and gets around fine. To learn more visit APA’s website.

Austin Pets Alive Update

Austin Pets Alive! is excited to announce 15 of the Austin FC Honorary Mascots were adopted in the Club’s inaugural season.

Austin FC first approached Austin Pets Alive! in 2020 with the groundbreaking concept of having adoptable shelter dogs as the honorary mascots for the new MLS team in Austin. Austin Pets Alive! is the recognized leader of the no-kill movement and the local non-profit was thrilled to have the opportunity to spread the word about the need for adopters for their shelter pets.

The shared core values with Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! resulted in the greater Austin community rallying to find forever homes for the dogs, including those with physical challenges, dogs receiving behavioral support and senior dogs.

As of today, November 17, 2021 Geraldine, Oso, Candy, Heidi, Marmalade, Corn, Peanut, Missy, Leon, Sunshine, Black Canary, Rey, Woody, Front Porch, and Minnie Winnie have all been adopted!

Austin Pets Alive! is excited to introduce the soccer community to the next roster of Austin FC Honorary Mascots in 2022.

