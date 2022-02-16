Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet ‘General Erasmus Dickinson,’ From Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is featuring “General Erasmus Dickinson,” whom volunteers call “the most adoptable, social and playful cat at the shelter” for Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet’s “Pet of the Week” segment.

Suzie Chase with APA! says, “Yes, it is a long name…and we have a long list of reasons why you should adopt him! This sweet and cuddly cat came to Austin Pets Alive! last year in sad shape. Too skinny, GI issues, missing fur…it doesn’t get much sadder.

“But The General has gained weight, his orange and white tabby coat has grown back and he loves being around other cats! He is nearly nine years old, but loves chasing a laser as if he was a kitten. He is great with a litter box and if there is space for him on a human’s bed, he’s happy to snuggle in.

“The General’s adopters need to know that he needs a special grain-free diet to keep his belly happy, and he should be in a home where there are no cats or only Feline Leukemia positive cats, because he is also positive for Feline Leukemia.

“Adoption fees are waived for this sweet cat. Photos and bio information for General Erasmus Dickinson can be found on our website.”



Austin Pets Alive! saves the lives of animals who don’t stand a chance in traditional shelters, meaning the animals they rescue tend to have health issues or behavioral needs requiring more care and resources than other shelters have the opportunity to provide – and your donations are what make saving these lives possible!

Austin Pets Alive! is only able to exist because of the support of our community, and they need your help to be able to continue to save the lives that need help most. Here is the link for the “I Live Here, I Give Here” Amplify Austin page that benefits Austin Pets Alive!: https://www.amplifyatx.org/organizations/austin-pets-alive-f3fcfaa9-7185-4a09-afa0-2e521d026002

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating to Austin Pets Alive! at AustinPetsAlive.org.

