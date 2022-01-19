Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Fotis From Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is featuring Fotis, a playful pup who is 5 years old. Suzie Chase with APA! says that Fotis is “super sweet,” and is ready to be out of a kennel, and into his forever home! Adoption fees are only $22 for the entire month of January for all pets, in celebration of the new year.

APA! has a lot on the docket: they’re encouraging the community to give early and give often ahead of Amplify Austin. Suzie says, “Help us reach our goal of $160k so that we can continue saving lives.”

APA! is also bringing back its Palentine’s 5k! Join in on February 12th for a fun race that supports APA!’s mission. Registration includes a limited edition t-shirt. Register online here.

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating to Austin Pets Alive! at AustinPetsAlive.org.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

