Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Fizz!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our “Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring “Fizz”!

She’s a 7 year old shepherd, dutch mix who is extremely curious, loves to be outside and is a big fan of sniffing! She loves going for walks, meeting new people, and of course saying hi to other pups! Fizz is like a shadow to her foster dad – she’s always following him around and ready to sit on the couch and cuddle. She’s an intelligent lil’ lady who’s treat motivated, well-behaved, and comfortable around strangers. Fizz is house trained and is well behaved even when her foster dad is away.

If you’re not looking to adopt Fizz you can still help her out. Her current foster parents can’t keep her much longer, and if no one will take her in, she’ll be returned to the shelter. As a laidback, easy going dog, she’d be a great companion as a foster dog. To learn more about Fizz or to adopt or foster other animals visit AustinPetsAlive.org.

