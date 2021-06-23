Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Fezzik!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our “Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring Fezzik!

Fezzik is a quick learner with an instinct to herd anything and anyone. He needs dedicated humans who will provide patience, consistency, and take the time to continue his training and teach him about good manners. Fezzik loves people and shows his excitement by jumping on you or mouthing at your hands and ankles when he’s super excited. For these reasons, he would do better in a home without young children.



Fezzik can be nervous about new experiences, but with patience, time, and acclimation he should overcome his fears. He does great as the only dog in the home. With proper introductions, he can also do well with other dogs. He is a great candidate for activity training, such as agility or scent work, which would give him a confidence boost and keep his mind working. Fezzik would love to live in a house with a yard. If you are up for a smart, affectionate, energetic, and trainable buddy – put in an application to meet Fezzik!



Austin Dog Rescue is made up of purely volunteers. There is no physical shelter to visit the dog at so, if you think you may be interested in Fezzik or a particular dog in the future, please fill out an application form online. People with approved forms get priority over people who haven’t yet applied.

